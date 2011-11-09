Phil Letourneau

1999! First big project - Premier's Pipeline

Phil Letourneau
Phil Letourneau
Hire Me
  • Save
1999! First big project - Premier's Pipeline embarrassing
Download color palette

One of my first client sites, for the Premier of Manitoba. (that's like a Governor) Circa 1999.

Oh, and there was a scandal with some of the Youth Links that when you followed a link from this site, to another site, to another site, you reached some mildly offensive content.

So the press went and dubbed it the "Premier's Pipeline to Porn".
True story.

Designvt 1
Rebound of
First Portfolio Site - REBOUND ME
By Vin Thomas
View all tags
Posted on Nov 9, 2011
Phil Letourneau
Phil Letourneau
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Phil Letourneau

View profile
    • Like