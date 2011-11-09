1999! First big project - Premier's Pipeline

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
One of my first client sites, for the Premier of Manitoba. (that's like a Governor) Circa 1999.
Oh, and there was a scandal with some of the Youth Links that when you followed a link from this site, to another site, to another site, you reached some mildly offensive content.
So the press went and dubbed it the "Premier's Pipeline to Porn".
True story.