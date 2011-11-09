Clement Ng

Facebook Pokki 2.0 Icon Candidates

Clement Ng
Clement Ng
  • Save
Facebook Pokki 2.0 Icon Candidates icon app pokki facebook
Download color palette

Just working on some icon sets for the Facebook Pokki. I was playing with making it more interesting with a book presentation in B, but I feel that it's hard to achieve the desired look in such small sizes. A would be the simpler approach.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 9, 2011
Clement Ng
Clement Ng

More by Clement Ng

View profile
    • Like