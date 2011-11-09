Alan Dowling

First Portfolio Site - Circa 2005

First Portfolio Site - Circa 2005 oldskool travesty whatwasithinking
Here's a shot of my first portfolio site from about 2005. It was entirely in Flash (oi vei) and that little lamp could be switched on or off. Totally ridiculous. In my defense, I'd never really made a site before this.

Designvt 1
Rebound of
First Portfolio Site - REBOUND ME
By Vin Thomas
Posted on Nov 9, 2011
