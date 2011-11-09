Erik Sagen

Words wordage cloud editorial
Part of an editorial illustration I worked on recently.

Lots of scaling, color changes and positioning.

Update: Here's the full image (scaled down some for the article) http://www.engadget.com/2011/11/11/editorial-the-problem-with-bad-product-names-and-what-we-can-le/

Posted on Nov 9, 2011
