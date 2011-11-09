Graham Erwin

Ornate detail

Ornate detail collaboration ornate filigree vintage pattern wallpaper
Close up of a collaboration I am working on with my girlfriend Dana Lynn Harper: http://danalynnharper.blogspot.com/
All details initially drawn by hand, then vectorized in illustrator.

Posted on Nov 9, 2011
