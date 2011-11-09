Alex Toth

F Concept

Alex Toth
Alex Toth
  • Save
F Concept logo green blue simple star f palette
Download color palette

Logo concept for a personal project. Name is just a placeholder. The simple shapes form an F and a star shape in the negative space serves as the focal point. Let me know if you've seen anything similar to this concept. Feedback welcome.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 9, 2011
Alex Toth
Alex Toth

More by Alex Toth

View profile
    • Like