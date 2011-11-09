Alex Burr

Blog Screenshot

Alex Burr
Alex Burr
  • Save
Blog Screenshot
Download color palette

Added a new custom theme to my blog site, www.alexburr.com. Still lots of work to do - need a vertical grid, responsiveness, and a gallery on the homepage - but I'm pretty happy with it for now.

Posted on Nov 9, 2011
Alex Burr
Alex Burr

More by Alex Burr

View profile
    • Like