scott kisloski

Creating an html/css email blast for a client to send out to potential customers. This must look good in both web email applications and on smart phones. I hand coded the html + css and created all the graphics. The phone numbers are "Click-to-Call" style links.

You can view an html preview at:

http://project1989.com/emailblast.html

Posted on Nov 9, 2011
