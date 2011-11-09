Redesign .3

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Got stuck for a moment with this design after I completed the initial development work and the front page of the site (it's actually already been developed and works smoothly between different screen sizes).
I'd want to keep all the lower pages very minimal without the orange background that's present on the front page. Not sure though about the layout yet + if I can make it look good enough.
FYI, the other version has a drawing of a brimmed hat & coat hanging on the wall.