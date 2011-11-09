Herson Rodriguez

JV Miracle Contractors Logo

Herson Rodriguez
Herson Rodriguez
  • Save
JV Miracle Contractors Logo logo paint grey brand illustration branding
Download color palette

Here is an update on the marks for the logo im working on.
What do you think?

A49bfaa6072b380aa7ea239892005334
Rebound of
Logo Mark
By Herson Rodriguez
View all tags
Posted on Nov 9, 2011
Herson Rodriguez
Herson Rodriguez

More by Herson Rodriguez

View profile
    • Like