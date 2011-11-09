Ryan Keairns

CSS3 Round Buttons

Took a swipe at a pure CSS version of these buttons.
Hopefully it is kosher to rebound this...

In the active state, the box shadow around the inner circle contracts and the light illuminates (a tiny div with a css3 gradient).

Let me know what you think.

Rebound of
Tide app buttons
By Kerem Suer
Posted on Nov 9, 2011
