I just had to rebound the wonderful "Skyrim" shot from Silo 7, I got inspired with.

"Assassin's Creed: Revelations" is the game I'm waiting for to be released. I'm really psyched to be playing as Ezio again and unfold the story, so I made this shot in anticipation.

Posted on Nov 9, 2011
