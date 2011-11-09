Ben Tautfest

Lifeblue Betterment Society

Lifeblue Betterment Society crest shield icon texture
Another small piece of the Lifeblue (interactive agency) complete rebranding overhaul. The LBBS is an internal company initiative to promote the betterment and growth as a team of professionals and as individuals.

Posted on Nov 9, 2011
