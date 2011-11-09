Jared Erickson

simple dashboard

Jared Erickson
Jared Erickson
  • Save
simple dashboard ui dashboard admin
Download color palette

trying to do a site with minimal gradient and text shadows.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 9, 2011
Jared Erickson
Jared Erickson

More by Jared Erickson

View profile
    • Like