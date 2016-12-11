Twitter Heart Webflow Interaction

Trending designs to inspire you
I love the small yet incredibly detailed animation that plays when you like a tweet and I was inspired to recreate it entirely within Webflow.
You can try the live version here: olliepop.webflow.io/heart