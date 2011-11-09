Award entry booklet cover

Cover of a 28-page award entry submission for Doug Tanis, a finalist for the 2011 Sports Turf Manager of the Year Award for Class-A (minor league baseball) groundskeepers. Cover features a slew of adjectives (see grey text) that describe Doug's work ethic and approach to his job and supporting photos of Doug and the field he maintains. In order to focus viewers' attention where I wanted, I used one full-color shot of Doug in action and larger type/more vivid colors for the most important elements (what this booklet is for "2011 Class A Nominee Sports Turf Manager of the Year", and Doug's name "Doug Tanis"). Final booklets were 7" wide by 8.25" tall and interior pages included additional photos, letters of recommendation, and write-ups from Doug himself, based on submission guidelines.