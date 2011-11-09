Jacob Cotton

Poster Semi-2 More "Pop" Edition

Jacob Cotton
Jacob Cotton
Hire Me
  • Save
Poster Semi-2 More "Pop" Edition hand drawn type poster victorian era promotional promo poster
Download color palette

The more "pop" edition... Still think it needs more pop honestly, but its still in progress. Been working on this and putting it aside for far to long now...

View all tags
Posted on Nov 9, 2011
Jacob Cotton
Jacob Cotton
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jacob Cotton

View profile
    • Like