Micah Choquette

Upm Logomark Domed 3.1

Micah Choquette
Micah Choquette
  • Save
Upm Logomark Domed 3.1 logo icon fireworks
Download color palette

Added just a bit of distinction to the chrome base to help separate it from the background. Wasn't sure how to just replace version 3, so I uploaded this as 3.1 :)

Details make the difference.

047cefd9171d8ead32136606c29d522e
Rebound of
Upm Logomark Domed 3
By Micah Choquette
View all tags
Posted on Nov 9, 2011
Micah Choquette
Micah Choquette

More by Micah Choquette

View profile
    • Like