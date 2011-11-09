Adam Grason

Heimlich Pixar Knick Knack

Adam Grason
Adam Grason
Hire Me
  • Save
Heimlich Pixar Knick Knack pixar disney toys bugs life
Download color palette

I was asked by the amazing Jerrod Maruyama to submit a Pixart: Knick Knack design. This is one of them!

You can view the other amazing designs here: http://ow.ly/7o6Dz

View all tags
Posted on Nov 9, 2011
Adam Grason
Adam Grason
Creator Of Joy Through Design
Hire Me

More by Adam Grason

View profile
    • Like