Micah Choquette

Upm Logomark Domed 3

Micah Choquette
Micah Choquette
  • Save
Upm Logomark Domed 3 logo icon fireworks
Download color palette

Removed the light bubble on the right, adjusted the chrome base a bit to look better. Think I've almost got it.

5e358b1f1228eea5e1720aa501c71b35
Rebound of
Upm Logomark Domed 2
By Micah Choquette
View all tags
Posted on Nov 9, 2011
Micah Choquette
Micah Choquette

More by Micah Choquette

View profile
    • Like