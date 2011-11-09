Margs Plaisted

Notifications

Margs Plaisted
Margs Plaisted
  • Save
Notifications ui clean web alert error success confirmation icons
Download color palette

Working on some notifications!
Question: Do the icons need to be bigger?

View all tags
Posted on Nov 9, 2011
Margs Plaisted
Margs Plaisted

More by Margs Plaisted

View profile
    • Like