&US Agency

Aveda Goodness

&US Agency
&US Agency
Hire Us
  • Save
Aveda Goodness print typography
Download color palette

Working on some new comps for Aveda Institute. They are going to be a series of silk screened 5.5 x 7.5 cards wrapped in some type of cool packaging:) Stoked!

View all tags
Posted on Nov 9, 2011
&US Agency
&US Agency
Your Monthly Subscription Digital Creative Agency.
Hire Us

More by &US Agency

View profile
    • Like