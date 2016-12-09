Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Shea Lewis | Website Designer
designsupply.io | App + Web Design

Design Exploration for Krispy Kreme

Design Exploration for Krispy Kreme
We recently had the pleasure to pitch to Krispy Kreme on a new approach to their current app. We wanted to clean things up and make it way more bold, while still meeting them where they are at with their amazing brand.

---
Looking for help on your next project? I would love to hop on a call with you and discuss it! We design Mobile and Desktop App, Websites, and all your digital design needs. Check us out at designsupply.io

Email us at hello@designsupply.io

Posted on Dec 9, 2016
