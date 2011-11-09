Ben Reffie

Dribbble 58

Ben Reffie
Ben Reffie
  • Save
Dribbble 58 wine italian wine label
Download color palette

I had to go for the obvious, somewhat over-the-top, cheesy design that is incorporated on most "Italian" products in america

C75ba289eff060e5defe719c029aa00c
Rebound of
French Wine Logo Design
By Paulius Kairevicius
View all tags
Posted on Nov 9, 2011
Ben Reffie
Ben Reffie

More by Ben Reffie

View profile
    • Like