Herman the Insect performs

Herman the Insect performs 3d cinema4d vray concept
The beginning of a series of images depicting Herman the Insect performing crucial scenes from our recent history. This one is named "The evacuation from the U.S. embassy, Saigon 1975".

Posted on Nov 9, 2011
