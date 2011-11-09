superdeluxesam

Pass It On Label

superdeluxesam
superdeluxesam
  • Save
Pass It On Label logo design label clothes dresses fabric girls southwold progress passiton
Download color palette

Logo becomes physical - the sample for a run of fabric labels being made up for this clothing label I'm working for. Really exciting to see something I've worked on in the flesh!

2c1c68923c79d6a61211155802fd5e30
Rebound of
Pass It On Final
By superdeluxesam
View all tags
Posted on Nov 9, 2011
superdeluxesam
superdeluxesam

More by superdeluxesam

View profile
    • Like