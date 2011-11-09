Stephen Di Donato

Skin for iPhone 4/4s (bananaskins.ca)

Skin for iPhone 4/4s (bananaskins.ca) beyondearthproject planet iphone earth mars jupiter skin vector
I've designed an iPhone skin for Banana Skins. I used the planets I previously designed to create an atmosphere for your phone.

Check it out here: http://www.bananaskins.ca/product/beyond-earth

A lot more great skins from great designers on its way.

Posted on Nov 9, 2011
