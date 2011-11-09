Elisabeth

Final (I hope ...)

Elisabeth
Elisabeth
  • Save
Final (I hope ...) illustration illustrator vector circus book cover
Download color palette

This is (hopefully) the final artwork - spine and back ...

913e66a956307ef8c8aa321f07b396ae
Rebound of
Circus3
By Elisabeth
View all tags
Posted on Nov 9, 2011
Elisabeth
Elisabeth

More by Elisabeth

View profile
    • Like