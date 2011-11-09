Joseph Russell

Mobile Styling (Football Site)

Exploring how to adapt the visual styles of the full/desktop site to the mobile-optimised version with consideration for interaction and small-screen legibility.

Pro-tip: test mobile designs on real devices - I've already noted several elements that need larger touch targets.

NB: I've removed the client logo.

Posted on Nov 9, 2011
