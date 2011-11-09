Mobile Styling (Football Site)

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Exploring how to adapt the visual styles of the full/desktop site to the mobile-optimised version with consideration for interaction and small-screen legibility.
Pro-tip: test mobile designs on real devices - I've already noted several elements that need larger touch targets.
NB: I've removed the client logo.