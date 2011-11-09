MisterAO

Moustache can

MisterAO
MisterAO
  • Save
Moustache can mister ao graffiti street art vinyl toy moustache spray can bulgaria germany crown mickey mouse
Download color palette

Vinyl toy concept we developed for http://www.pyromaniac-clothing.com/
for their 2012 collection.There are also couple of tee designs that i`ll post soon:)

Concept, Illustration - Mister AO
3D render by the super cool http://dribbble.com/rcarter__

MisterAO
MisterAO

More by MisterAO

View profile
    • Like