Workable Mobile

Hi Dribbblers,

We just released the iOS version of Workable and we’re very excited about it! Workable now offers a complete mobile experience in all major platforms (iOS, Android, Web). So, if you’re hiring on the go, give it a try!

P.S. We also published an article that outlines the whole design process! More on this on Medium

--------------

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app
Sign in from your mobile browser

Posted on Dec 8, 2016
