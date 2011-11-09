Amy Hood

Sara Portrait Progress 2

Sara Portrait Progress 2 painting portrait acrylic progress eye
Got the eye done the other day. Going to start on the nose or mouth tonight or tomorrow.

Rebound of
Sara Portrait Progress 1
By Amy Hood
Posted on Nov 9, 2011
Type Design & Brand Identity

