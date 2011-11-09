Amy Hood

Sara Portrait Progress 1

Amy Hood
Amy Hood
  • Save
Sara Portrait Progress 1 painting art portrait progress acrylics
Download color palette

Here's some progress on the painting. Going along pretty quickly!

Ea7b1ea2b65dfb23bfe55b13f453b1dd
Rebound of
Sketch of Sara Wilkins
By Amy Hood
View all tags
Posted on Nov 9, 2011
Amy Hood
Amy Hood
Type Design & Brand Identity

More by Amy Hood

View profile
    • Like