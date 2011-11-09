Amy Hood

Vamp Zombie Poster

Vamp Zombie Poster vampire zombies zombie dracula poster design graphic design vector graphic illustration comic book comic
The Vampires Vs. Zombies in it's entirety! The clients, FUTEK Sensor Technology, chose to change the font to something more romantic in the end but I still dig it. You can see a bigger photo of it on our facebook page. http://www.facebook.com/wegothoodzpah

Zombie/Dracula poster detail 2
