Creative Conncoctions Teaser

The teaser page for a site I'm building. It's all about sharing and discovering creative combinations of food. My goal is to help solve the "I'm bored, what should I eat?" problem by providing people with a place to find new "conncoctions" (targeting students in Connecticut, thus the double 'n'). All feedback is welcome!

View the teaser page: http://creativeconncoctions.com

Posted on Nov 8, 2011
