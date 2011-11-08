Kids Versus Zombies 2011

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Here's a little kid bull-bear character, dressed up as a chef for halloween... and using an immersion blender through a zombie's skull and making brain-mousse.
Every Halloween, I draw a traditional scene of animal kids all dressed up in costumes, going out for Halloween, but an unexpected zombie-outbreak occurs, and all the kids have to find or create makeshift weapons to survive!
It's also one of those worlds where for whatever reason, parents never make an appearance.
And I like drawing it in a cute style, cause I find the contrast between cute and gore, to be amusing.
In theme of zombie animals, my good friend, Chris Drummonds and I have collaborated to form Tabs and Slots, and our first project are Paper Pet Zombies. :)
Feel free to check us out!
