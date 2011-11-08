Portal Growl Style

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
A Portal theme for growl. It works on OS X, not sure about Windows, does anyone know?
It's completely animated with some snappy movement and some 3D stuff thrown in for good measure.
Left hand side:
http://db.tt/4eSI5F9P
Right hand side:
http://t.co/spgXHmkR
Huge original version:
http://db.tt/CjxkUZLr
You need to download the version for the position you plan on using. Top and bottom coming soon!
If there seems to be padding around the edges, quit growl (you may also need to stop it's process) and then restart.
Enjoy :)