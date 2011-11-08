Francois Hoang

iPhone 4 and 4S Skin for BananaSkins.ca

iPhone 4 and 4S Skin for BananaSkins.ca design photoshop iphone skin bananaskins
A design I made for a friend who just launched his iPhone Protective Skins, check him out at http://www.bananaskins.ca

It will be also available as a poster in my upcoming store relaunch! :)

Posted on Nov 8, 2011
