A Is For Ampersand Redux v3 crest logo typography seal ampersand brown teal
Continuing to refine based on the great feedback received. Adjusted hierarchy a bit, cleaned up some type here and there. Getting closer.

Rebound of
A Is For Ampersand Redux v2
By Ryan Lascano
Posted on Nov 8, 2011
