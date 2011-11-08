Benjamin Humphrey

Jigsoar icons first draft

Started work on the icons for Jigsoar today. Here are six that I've knocked up pretty quickly.

From top left: Edit Page, Site Statistics, Settings, Feedback, Users, Trash.

www.jigsoar.com

Posted on Nov 8, 2011
