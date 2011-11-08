Andy Rutledge

Part of a site I conceived of, designed, built, and launched in less than 9 hours for my local bonsai club for their upcoming state convention.
http://bonsaisocietyofdallas.com/convention2012/index.php

Posted on Nov 8, 2011
