Orchestra is a powerful application combining real-time chat with an elegant to-do list. Since launching Orchestra has been selected as iTunes "App of the Week" globally and was crowned the "Best To-do App for the iPhone" by Lifehacker. Orchestra was founded in Palo Alto, California by Gentry Underwood and Scott Cannon, formerly of IDEO and Apple.

Orchestra also hired the very talented Ryan Feerer and Brent Couchman to work on this project, and the three of us collaborated and produced tons of cool options. Their effort represents a substantial part of the process. Working with these guys was like being drafted to the Dream Team.

Orchestra was acquired by Dropbox.