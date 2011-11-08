David Brooks

Thousand Wires - Guitars

David Brooks
David Brooks
  • Save
Thousand Wires - Guitars instrument guitar icon fireworks vector
Download color palette

I've been working through the set of icons I created for my almost-released app "Thousand Wires." I've been cleaning them up a bit, changing some of the dimensions and making them better overall.

All the icons were designed in Adobe Fireworks.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 8, 2011
David Brooks
David Brooks

More by David Brooks

View profile
    • Like