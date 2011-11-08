Article editing interface

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Working on a new article writing/editing environment for The Conversation.
Many articles are written with more than one author, and often also with the help of several reviewers and collaborators—as well as with the help of a TC editor. The editing environment supports multiple people editing the document in real-time, kinda like google docs.
This shows all users who are involved in the production of the article.
Green = online and currently viewing the article
Yellow = offline, but recently online
Red = offline and has yet to view the article.