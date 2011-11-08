Cornelius Stats

Eric Cleckner

Stats of a hand drawn character for a fighting game called graFighters. The stats have been determined by the game's algorithm called Cornelius. The rounded bars represent the drawing's raw scores and the flat parts show the characters scores after equipping a weapon.

You can get the scores for your own drawings:
http://grafighters.com/index.php

(secret code is "dribbble")

