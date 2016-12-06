Antoni Botev

Finance App Dashboard

This is the initial look of the design I uploaded yesterday. I did some custom icons so they fit the rounded elements and typography. I’ve used 8px grid and 24px baseline so that vertical rhythm and every little detail feels right on its place.

Real pixels →

Rebound of
Stock trading platform dashboard
Posted on Dec 6, 2016
