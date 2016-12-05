Prakhar Neel Sharma

Pleo web app (Expense section admin view)

filter search balance wallet team credit cards expense ui app web pleo
Pleo is working very hard for managing expenses less painful. This is the expense section, when the user makes purchases using the pleo card (virtual or plastic) he/she will be able to attach his/her receipts on this screen. The manager can able to see all the spendings of team. Please let us know what you think, all feedbacks are welcome :)

For more information please visit : PLEO

Posted on Dec 5, 2016
Prakhar Neel Sharma
