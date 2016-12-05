Pleo web app (Expense section admin view)

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Pleo is working very hard for managing expenses less painful. This is the expense section, when the user makes purchases using the pleo card (virtual or plastic) he/she will be able to attach his/her receipts on this screen. The manager can able to see all the spendings of team. Please let us know what you think, all feedbacks are welcome :)
For more information please visit : PLEO