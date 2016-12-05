Antoni Botev

Stock trading platform dashboard

Stock trading platform dashboard
Stock trading platform dashboard statistics data graph chart dashboard platform trading stock ui dark online finance
I built an online-trading platform concept and when I did it I decided to invert the colors and try how it would look like with transparent and blurry containers. It was a bit tricky to choose the right colors so that they all look consistent and don't lose the contrast on body text.

Posted on Dec 5, 2016
