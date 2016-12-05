Stock trading platform dashboard

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
I built an online-trading platform concept and when I did it I decided to invert the colors and try how it would look like with transparent and blurry containers. It was a bit tricky to choose the right colors so that they all look consistent and don't lose the contrast on body text.
