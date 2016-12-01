Damian Allende

Colon Theatre - Buenos Aires

Colon Theatre - Buenos Aires linear style theater theatre argentina buenos aires city landmark icon set flat style
TEATRO COLON
An iconic building from Argentina for my self-promotion project "Dibujando Buenos Aires" (Drawing Buenos AIres)

