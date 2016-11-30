Zhao Legs

Design Life Video App UI Design-2

Design Life Video App UI Design-2 video ui personal life iphone ios illustration icon app
Hi
First of all thank you Eyeptizer great design
Recently made a design-related video APP, from which you can see some architectural design or industrial design-related video.
Home to a list of forms of presentation, the home page will be classified in the form of a list, click on each category will appear daily updated video, you can also share your favorite video to others, or to your favorite video point download Collection.
If you like, please Press "L", Thanks!

Posted on Nov 30, 2016
